Teen charred to death, 100 shanties gutted in fire at Delhi's Rithala

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old girl was killed and more than 100 shanties were gutted after a massive fire broke out in Delhi's Rithala area in the early hours of Thursday.

The blaze left dozens of migrant families homeless as it ripped through the densely packed cluster.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call regarding the fire at 4.15 am. More than 18 fire tenders were sent to the spot to combat the flames, which had spread rapidly across the settlement.

Firefighters recovered the charred body of the teenager, identified as Rozina Khatun, from the debris after the blaze was brought under control.

Her body was sent to the BSA Hospital and later shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Officials said the fire intensified quickly due to the close proximity of the huts and the presence of highly inflammable materials like plastic sheets, wooden planks and cloth.

The fire also spread to an adjacent godown containing paper rolls and cardboard, while the doors and windows of nearby houses also damaged.

The shanty cluster, known as Bengali Basti, housed migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal who worked as daily wage earners at local factories, and construction sites.

"Out teams reached the location soon after the call and began operations.

The fire had already engulfed several shanties," a fire official said.