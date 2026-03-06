BJP insulting freedom fighters by trying to prove 'Phansi Ghar' was 'tiffin room': Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on Friday appeared before the Privileges Committee of the Delhi Assembly over the 'Phansi Ghar' row, has accused the BJP government of "insulting freedom fighters" by trying to prove that the disputed structure was actually a "tiffin room."

Leader of Opposition Atishi, former Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel and ex-deputy speaker Rakhi Birla also appeared before the Committee of Privileges to present their versions on the authenticity of the 'Phansi Ghar' inaugurated by then-chief minister Kejriwal on August 9, 2022, within the Assembly premises.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, however, did not appear before the Committee despite having agreed earlier, a statement issued by the Delhi Assembly said.

"In 2022, then-speaker Ram Niwas Goel discovered that in one corner of this building, there was a 'Phansi Ghar' where freedom fighters were hanged. He called me, as I was the chief minister, and said that 'we should open it for tourists'. I inaugurated it, but since the BJP came to power, they have been trying to prove that it was not a 'Phansi Ghar' but a 'tiffin room'. I believe there could be no greater insult to freedom fighters than this," Kejriwal told reporters on the Assembly premises.

"The BJP only wants to do politics. Is this the only issue left in Delhi? People of Delhi are upset, they are remembering the AAP government," the AAP chief claimed.

The 'Phansi Ghar' (execution room) row is a dispute between the AAP and the BJP over a renovated section in the Delhi Assembly, which the AAP claims to be a British-era gallows chamber, while the BJP claims it was a tiffin room.