Love in the Time of Nations

Growing up in New Zealand, author and academic Jonathan Gil Harris was always fascinated by the tea chest that sat unopened in his hallway for decades; a wooden trunk that had travelled from Warsaw to the Fergana valley in Uzbekistan to Palestine and then to Auckland. Inside were letters, photographs and fragments of a vanished world. When he finally opened it, his mother was losing her own archive to Alzheimer’s.

“It was like a hard drive of memories,” he recalls. As her English faded, she returned to Polish and Hebrew, her childhood languages, and, unexpectedly, to bursts of Uzbek, the language she picked up in Fergana.

“She spoke in Uzbek bursts,” he says. Words like mushkil, aasan, kabristan, familiar to Hindi and Urdu speakers startled him. When Harris moved to India in 2011, he discovered how entrenched Central Asian languages were in the subcontinent. “I learnt that Hindi and Urdu are related to Uzbek. It delighted me. It was as if her past had found a new home in my present.”

Completed in 2024 and released in 2026, The Girl from Fergana published by Aleph, is what Harris calls his “most closest book" . The memoir is at once a son’s elegy, a historian’s excavation, and a lament for a world fractured by modern nation-states.

A tale begun long ago

At its heart is Harris’s mother, Stella, born into a Jewish family in Warsaw, fleeing the city in 1939 from the Nazis; from Poland, she went eastward to Siberia and eventually landed up in Fergana, central Asia spending five formative years of her life between 1941 to 1946. “It takes a village to raise a child,” Harris says, “but it also takes centuries to explain the origins of a person.” To tell one person’s story, he insists, “you need to go hundreds, even thousands of years back to understand the ripple effects that occurred to produce that life.”

Fergana, today divided between Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, was once the beating heart of the Silk Roads, the vast trade networks linking China, India and Persia. Long before passports and borders, it was a crossroads where Greeks, Persians, Jews and Indians lived together. “When we look at any place as a crossroads,” Harris says, “where people of different backgrounds meet, we get a different view of history -- a history beyond borders.”

After finding refuge in Fergan, she developed a lifelong friendship with Kamra Khan, an Uzbek girl. “Jews and Muslims lived together for centuries before the demands of ethnic nations made us believe the opposite,” Harris says. “Fergana was a reminder of that intimacy.”