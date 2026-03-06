PWD sanctions Rs 177 crore storm water drain remodelling projects across Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to improve Delhi’s drainage infrastructure and prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season, the Public Works Department (PWD) has sanctioned a series of major storm water drain remodelling projects across North and North West Delhi.

The projects have received Administrative Approval and Expenditure Sanction amounting to over ₹177 crore under the New Master Drainage Plan.

The projects will focus on remodelling and strengthening existing storm water drains using modern precast RCC drain technology to ensure faster construction, durability and improved water flow capacity.

The initiative will cover key locations including Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg, Chhoturam Marg, the Azadpur–Camp Chowk corridor, Sultanpuri, Rohini, Nangloi Road, Maharaja Aggarsen Marg and several other critical stretches where drainage improvement has long been required.

The sanctioned works include the remodelling of drains from Avantika Red Light to Vishram Chowk, Camp Chowk to Azadpur H-Point on Mall Road, Police Station Road to the Flood Control Drain near Sultanpuri Bus Terminal, and Jain Nagar to Rohini Sector-22 Red Light, among several other stretches.

Important corridors such as Sultanpuri Main Road to Jalebi Chowk, Jagadamba Road and multiple roads in Rohini Sector-16 and Sector-17 will also see upgraded drainage systems under the plan.

These projects aim to replace ageing and inadequate storm water drains with scientifically designed infrastructure capable of handling higher volumes of rainwater.

The use of factory-made precast RCC drains will enhance structural strength while significantly reducing construction time and disruption to traffic.