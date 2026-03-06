PWD sanctions Rs 177 crore storm water drain remodelling projects across Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to improve Delhi’s drainage infrastructure and prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season, the Public Works Department (PWD) has sanctioned a series of major storm water drain remodelling projects across North and North West Delhi.
The projects have received Administrative Approval and Expenditure Sanction amounting to over ₹177 crore under the New Master Drainage Plan.
The projects will focus on remodelling and strengthening existing storm water drains using modern precast RCC drain technology to ensure faster construction, durability and improved water flow capacity.
The initiative will cover key locations including Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg, Chhoturam Marg, the Azadpur–Camp Chowk corridor, Sultanpuri, Rohini, Nangloi Road, Maharaja Aggarsen Marg and several other critical stretches where drainage improvement has long been required.
The sanctioned works include the remodelling of drains from Avantika Red Light to Vishram Chowk, Camp Chowk to Azadpur H-Point on Mall Road, Police Station Road to the Flood Control Drain near Sultanpuri Bus Terminal, and Jain Nagar to Rohini Sector-22 Red Light, among several other stretches.
Important corridors such as Sultanpuri Main Road to Jalebi Chowk, Jagadamba Road and multiple roads in Rohini Sector-16 and Sector-17 will also see upgraded drainage systems under the plan.
These projects aim to replace ageing and inadequate storm water drains with scientifically designed infrastructure capable of handling higher volumes of rainwater.
The use of factory-made precast RCC drains will enhance structural strength while significantly reducing construction time and disruption to traffic.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the government is committed to addressing long-standing drainage issues in several parts of the city. “For years, residents in many areas have faced serious problems of waterlogging during heavy rains. These projects are part of a long-term solution under the Master Drainage Plan to modernise Delhi’s storm water infrastructure and ensure smoother flow of rainwater,” he said.
The Minister emphasised that the focus is not only on building new infrastructure but also on upgrading existing systems that have become inadequate due to urban expansion.
“Our effort is to strengthen the entire drainage network in a scientific manner. By remodelling these drains with modern precast RCC technology, we will improve capacity, durability and ensure faster execution of work,” Parvesh Sahib Singh added.
He further said the department is prioritising areas that frequently experience waterlogging during the monsoon. “The goal is clear, Delhi should not suffer from avoidable flooding and water accumulation during rains. These projects are an important step towards building a more resilient drainage system for the city,” the Minister said.
According to PWD officials, the works will be executed in phases with close monitoring to ensure quality and timely completion.
Once completed, the upgraded drains are expected to significantly improve the flow of storm water and reduce flooding risks in several densely populated areas.
The initiative forms part of the government’s broader efforts to modernise Delhi’s civic infrastructure, improve urban resilience and provide long-term relief to residents from recurring monsoon-related problems.
Projects details:
Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg
Remodelling of storm water drain with precast RCC
Cost: ₹12.33 crore
Chhoturam Marg
Avantika Red Light to Vishram Chowk
Cost: ₹17.88 crore
Camp Chowk – Azadpur H-Point (Mall Road)
Storm water drain remodelling
Cost: ₹46.45 crore
Police Station Road, Sultanpuri
Bus Terminal to Flood Control Drain
Cost: ₹13.72 crore