38 students from Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy clear UPSC exams

NEW DELHI: Thirty-eight candidates from Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have qualified in the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2025. The results were declared on Friday. According to an official, the successful candidates include 15 women. Four candidates secured positions within Top 50, with All India Ranks 7, 14, 24, and 29.

JMI V-C Mazhar Asif congratulated the candidates and appreciated the efforts of the faculty and administrative staff of the RCA Centre. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our brilliant candidates who have done us proud.

The extraordinary success of our RCA-trained students showcases JMI’s culture of hard work, perseverance, and determination that are the key ingredients for success in one of the country’s toughest examinations,” he said.

He added, “JMI is committed to serving the nation by contributing to India’s administrative machinery and nurturing future leaders.”