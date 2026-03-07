Blame game on as Sangai deer dies at Delhi zoo

NEW DELHI: A male Sangai deer died at Delhi’s National Zoological Park on Thursday, allegedly due to inadequate monitoring.

According to a zoo official privy to the matter, the animal had a plaster on its hind limb and required constant monitoring and veterinary care. Its condition had been under observation, he added. The official further noted that the deer died at 7.30 pm on Thursday.

He further claimed that adequate monitoring and timely veterinary attention were allegedly not ensured, which may have contributed to the deterioration of the animal’s condition. “The lack of proper supervision and a delayed response during treatment may have worsened the deer’s health, eventually leading to its death inside the enclosure,” he said.

The zoo authorities did not respond to the allegation of negligence. The deer had been brought to the zoo as a Schedule-I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.