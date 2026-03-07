Delhi CM promises funds for development works, says zero tolerance for laxity

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday issued strict directions to officials of all departments regarding the ongoing development works across the city during a high-level meeting held at the secretariat.

She made it clear that there would be neither any shortage of budget for the capital’s development works nor any tolerance for laxity. She directed department heads to complete all tender-related processes by the end of March and ensure that the works are completed before the monsoon.

The development works are being undertaken under the CM Development Fund (CMDF), the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB) and the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB). The meeting was attended by DVDB Chairman Shri Rajkumar Chauhan, TYADB Chairman Shri Arvinder Singh Lovely and other senior officials of the departments.

Gupta emphasised that the pace of development works must be visible on the ground. According to the CM, development projects worth approximately `3,786 crore have been approved so far under these three departments. She stated that ensuring that budgetary funds are utilised for development works remains a key priority of her government.

The CM has also directed the officials to begin processes related to development works promptly at the start of the new financial year so that projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

‘Finish by March’

