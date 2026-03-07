Delhi drugs department seizes insulin stock worth Rs 20 lakh from wholesalers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Drugs Control Department has seized insulin stocks worth over Rs 20 lakh from wholesale drug firms in the Capital for allegedly violating storage and regulatory norms, a statement said on Friday.

The action came during a special enforcement drive conducted at a wholesale drug market on the directions of Delhi Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh to ensure the availability of safe and quality medicines, particularly insulin preparations, which require strict cold chain maintenance.

Four of the six wholesale drug firms inspected were found violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Drugs Rules, 1945. A large quantity of insulin preparations, including Tresiba 100U/ml Flextouch, Glaritus 100U/ml cartridges, Humalog Mix50 KwikPen 100U/ml, Apidra SoloStar 100U/ml and Toujeo SoloStar 300U/ml, were found stocked with defaced inscriptions on labels that are meant for government or institutional supply.

The firms failed to produce valid purchase records for the stock. Additionally, two firms were found storing insulin preparations at normal room temperature in violation of prescribed storage conditions, which mandate strict cold chain maintenance. In total, 2,104 units of insulin preparations worth Rs 20 lakh were seized during the drive.