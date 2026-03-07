Delhi logs season’s hottest day at 34.4°C; warm morning continues

NEW DELHI: The capital woke up to a warm morning on Friday with a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above the season’s normal, the weather office said. As the maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, Friday marked the hottest day of the season so far in the capital, while the the air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with a forecast of mainly clear skies.

In the first five days of March, Delhi recorded its highest average minimum temperature in three years. Thursday also marked the hottest day of the season so far, with a minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius.

Station-wise data showed on Friday that Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees above normal. Lodhi Road recorded 16.3 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees above normal, while Ridge logged 17.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal.

However, Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘moderate’ category with an AQI reading of 151