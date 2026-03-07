‘False narrative spread on ‘phansi ghar’: Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta after Kejriwal’s appearance

NEW DELHI: After the appearance of Arvind Kejriwal before the Committee of Privileges in connection with the alleged Phansi Ghar case, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta stated that a false narrative is spread by Kejriwal and his associates.

Gupta highlighted that misleading information concerning the Delhi Legislative Assembly, specifically regarding the existence of the Phansi Ghar and the reference related to the freedom fighters, has been used to misguide the public on issues of governance and education. He noted that the matter was formally raised and referred for a thorough examination to the Committee of Privileges, and despite being summoned by the committee, the individuals concerned failed to appear.

He said that “one matter has clearly emerged on which the committee will give its report: that they have committed contempt of the House and breached privilege by repeatedly not appearing before the committee.” The Speaker characterised the remarks made against the committee and the Constitution as “condemnable and completely unacceptable”

He observed that the matter calls for a clear response from the authorities. He noted that if the historical authenticity of the structure remains unsubstantiated, it would be appropriate to address the issue with transparency. He also said that the issue raises important questions of accuracy and public accountability and therefore requires proper clarification and careful examination.