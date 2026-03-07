Female friendships at work: Women in Delhi share how they navigate office bonds

“People often say work is work and colleagues aren’t really friends,” Parul says. “But my experience has been the opposite.”

Over time, the relationship evolved beyond hierarchy. “She has been my toughest critic, my biggest cheerleader, and also the shoulder I cried on during difficult days,” she says. Even ten years later, the two still meet and catch up over margaritas. “She remains my go-to person when there’s stress or uncertainty.”

While some friendships develop through mentorship and time, others form in far less expected ways.

For Arshia Gulrays, 28, who works in public relations, her closest workplace friend is someone she has never even met in person. Working remotely, Gulrays says the friendship began with resistance.

“I didn’t like her at first,” she admits. “I was working on a client alone and suddenly she came along and my work was being checked by her. It was an ego thing.”

But when the colleague suggested they simply get on a call and chat, something shifted. “She became my only real friend at work,” Gulrays says. “We know details about each other’s families, relationships and friendships — things nobody else in the office knows.”