Kejriwal defends ‘phansi ghar’ claim before Delhi Assembly privileges panel

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appeared before the Delhi Assembly’s Privileges Committee in connection with the controversy over the alleged ‘phansi ghar’ in the Assembly complex and accused the BJP government of insulting freedom fighters by claiming that the site was merely a ‘tiffin room’.

Kejriwal appeared before the Assembly’s Committee of Privileges along with former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and placed their versions on record regarding the authenticity of the ‘phansi ghar’ that was inaugurated within the Assembly premises on August 9, 2022. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, however, failed to appear.

After the hearing, Kejriwal said the Assembly complex is a historic building constructed in 1912 when the British shifted the capital to Delhi. He claimed that in 2022, during the tenure of then Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, it was discovered that a section of the building was used by the British to hang freedom fighters. “Goel had suggested that it should be opened for tourists.

After that, it was inaugurated,” Kejriwal said. He alleged that since BJP came to power, it has been trying to prove that the structure was a tiffin room. “There can’t be a bigger insult to freedom fighters than calling a place where they were hanged a tiffin room,” he said.