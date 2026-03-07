MCD considering turning Town Hall into cultural hub

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) are planning to turn the historic Town Hall building into a cultural hub for public use.

According to officials, the original idea is to use part of the 160-year old complex—which previously served as the municipal body’s headquarters in Chandni Chowk—for public functions. The MCD is looking at conserving, restoring and repurposing it in a way that keeps its heritage character alive while opening it up to the public under a revenue-sharing arrangement, officials stated.

Since the area is substantial, the work required in the building is extensive and the cost to fully restore it is yet to be determined, they added.

A senior DTTDC official revealed, “We are working on a proposal to fully renovate and restore the building. An initial assessment suggests that it is going to cost more than Rs 100 crore. The exact cost, however, is yet to be determined.”

This comes after the MCD wrote to the DTTDC last week, seeking a proposal on heritage redevelopment and tourism.