MCD considering turning Town Hall into cultural hub

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) are planning to turn the historic Town Hall building into a cultural hub for public use.
According to officials, the original idea is to use part of the 160-year old complex—which previously served as the municipal body’s headquarters in Chandni Chowk—for public functions. The MCD is looking at conserving, restoring and repurposing it in a way that keeps its heritage character alive while opening it up to the public under a revenue-sharing arrangement, officials stated.
Since the area is substantial, the work required in the building is extensive and the cost to fully restore it is yet to be determined, they added.
A senior DTTDC official revealed, “We are working on a proposal to fully renovate and restore the building. An initial assessment suggests that it is going to cost more than Rs 100 crore. The exact cost, however, is yet to be determined.”
This comes after the MCD wrote to the DTTDC last week, seeking a proposal on heritage redevelopment and tourism.
Another official shared, “The DTTDC is working on a proposal to develop the heritage building into a cultural centre showcasing the history of Delhi and the corporation.”
The Town Hall has been classified as a Grade-A heritage structure, the highest protection category under Delhi’s heritage regulations, putting it in the same bracket as some of the city’s most significant historical buildings. Built between 1860 and 1863 in mid-colonial style, the structure sits on a plot with an expanse of more than 13,000 square metres.
An official said, “We are considering if a ticketing system should be put in place so that the heritage building’s finances are taken care of in the near future. It may help make it self-sustaining as the footfall rises.” The Town Hall served as the MCD headquarters from 1866 to 2012. The building has been lying vacant since then. Officials also said that the heritage cell of the MCD has restored documents, machines from the old printing press, maps and old artefacts.
“We are restoring several old documents, pictures and other important cartographic records which will be displayed in the restored Town Hall,” an official stated. Meanwhile, proposals to repurpose it as a heritage hotel, a museum complex, and a government office have fallen by the wayside.
No plan to turn building into heritage hotel
