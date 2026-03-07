PWD sanctions Rs 177 crore storm water drain remodelling projects in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With the goal of improving Delhi’s drainage infrastructure and preventing waterlogging during the monsoon season, the Public Works Department (PWD) has sanctioned a series of major storm water drain remodelling projects across north and northwest Delhi.

The projects, approved under the new master drainage plan, have received administrative approval and expenditure sanction of over `177 crore.

These projects will focus on remodeling and strengthening the existing storm water drains using modern precast RCC drain technology, ensuring faster construction, durability, and improved water flow capacity. The initiative will cover key locations like Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg, Chhotu Ram Marg, Azadpur–Camp Chowk corridor, Sultanpuri, Rohini, Nangloi Road, Maharaja Aggarsen Marg and other stretches where drainage improvement has long been overdue.

The sanctioned works include the remodelling of drains from the Avantika Red Light to Vishram Chowk, Camp Chowk to Azadpur H-Point on Mall Road, Police Station Road to the Flood Control Drain near Sultanpuri Bus Terminal, and Jain Nagar to Rohini Sector-22 Red Light, among several other stretches. Additionally, important corridors such as Sultanpuri Main Road to Jalebi Chowk, Jagadamba Road, and multiple roads in Rohini’s sectors 16 & 17 will also see upgraded drainage systems.