PWD sanctions Rs 177 crore storm water drain remodelling projects in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With the goal of improving Delhi’s drainage infrastructure and preventing waterlogging during the monsoon season, the Public Works Department (PWD) has sanctioned a series of major storm water drain remodelling projects across north and northwest Delhi.
The projects, approved under the new master drainage plan, have received administrative approval and expenditure sanction of over `177 crore.
These projects will focus on remodeling and strengthening the existing storm water drains using modern precast RCC drain technology, ensuring faster construction, durability, and improved water flow capacity. The initiative will cover key locations like Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg, Chhotu Ram Marg, Azadpur–Camp Chowk corridor, Sultanpuri, Rohini, Nangloi Road, Maharaja Aggarsen Marg and other stretches where drainage improvement has long been overdue.
The sanctioned works include the remodelling of drains from the Avantika Red Light to Vishram Chowk, Camp Chowk to Azadpur H-Point on Mall Road, Police Station Road to the Flood Control Drain near Sultanpuri Bus Terminal, and Jain Nagar to Rohini Sector-22 Red Light, among several other stretches. Additionally, important corridors such as Sultanpuri Main Road to Jalebi Chowk, Jagadamba Road, and multiple roads in Rohini’s sectors 16 & 17 will also see upgraded drainage systems.
These projects aim to replace ageing and inadequate storm water drains with scientifically designed infrastructure capable of handling higher volumes of rainwater. The use of factory-made precast RCC drains will not only enhance structural strength but also significantly reduce construction time and disruption to traffic.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the government is committed to addressing drainage issues across the city. “For years, residents in many areas have faced serious problems of waterlogging during heavy rains. These projects are part of a long-term solution under the master drainage plan to modernise Delhi’s storm water infrastructure and ensure smoother flow of rainwater,” he said.
The minister emphasised that the focus is not just on building new infrastructure but also on upgrading existing systems that have become inadequate due to urban expansion. “Our effort is to strengthen the entire drainage network in a scientific manner. By remodeling these drains with modern precast RCC technology, we will improve capacity, durability, and ensure faster execution of work,” minister Singh added.
He further said the department is prioritising areas that frequently experience waterlogging during the monsoon. “The goal is clear—Delhi should not suffer from avoidable flooding and water accumulation during rains. These projects are an important step towards building a more resilient drainage system for the city,” the minister explained.
The works will be executed in phases with close monitoring to ensure quality and timely completion. Once completed, the upgraded drains are expected to improve the flow of storm water and reduce flooding risks in densely populated areas.