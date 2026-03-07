Saxena acted beyond brief during tenure as Delhi L-G: AAP on transfer to Ladakh

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party reacted to the transfer of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to Ladakh, saying his departure marks the end of a tenure defined by non-constitutional interventions and attempts to destabilise the elected government.

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP has effectively removed the L-G after he spent his entire tenure creating hurdles for the government and causing hardship to the people of the city.

Bharadwaj stated that Saxena left the capital in complete disgrace. “Saxena, the moment he arrived, began raising the excise issue and got a fake probe conducted through his favourite officers. But the entire drama collapsed in court,” he said.