‘Swadeshi Haat’ celebrates women entrepreneurs, their indigenous products

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised a ‘Swadeshi Haat’ programme on Friday to celebrate International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8. The event, inaugurated by standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma, was also attended by Rekha Rani, chairperson of the Women Welfare and Child Development committee.

Various women self-help groups, NGOs and vocational training centres set up stalls displaying swadeshi products, which were a big hit among the visitors. These stalls featured Banarasi sarees, garments, perfumes, bags, jewellery, bakery products, handmade items and other indigenous products prepared by women entrepreneurs.

Additionally, a special health check-up stall was also set up at the event, where health screening facilities were provided to attendees. Sharma also underwent a health check-up and encouraged everyone to remain conscious of health risks.

She further stressed that such platforms provide women with an opportunity to showcase their skills and indigenous products, helping them become economically empowered.

Sharma said, “International Women’s Day is not merely a symbolic occasion but an opportunity to recognise women’s contributions, dedication & self-reliance, and to reaffirm society’s commitment to their empowerment.

Adding to that, Rani emphasised, “The objective of the programme is to encourage women and promote swadeshi products. Such events inspire women to become self-reliant. More such programmes will be organised to provide more opportunities for women to progress.

High on swadeshi

The event, inaugurated by standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma, was also attended by Rekha Rani, chairperson of the Women Welfare and Child Development committee. Women self-help groups, NGOs and vocational training centres set up stalls for swadeshi products