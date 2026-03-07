Todywalla Auctions to Showcase Masterpieces of Classical Indian Art in Mumbai

Todywalla Auctions will present a landmark auction of Classical Indian Art on 16 March 2026 at the historic Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba, Mumbai. Featuring 148 works, the sale spans painting, stone and bronze sculpture, Indian silver, jewellery, and textiles, offering a comprehensive view of India’s artistic heritage across centuries.



Highlights include 18th-century Pahari paintings depicting the Ramayana, and a rare Radha-Krishna painting attributed to Faqirullah Khan, a Mughal court artist, dating to the 1760s and comparable to a work held at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. Sculptural treasures feature a large Kushan sandstone lion from Mathura (2nd–3rd century AD) and an early Vishnu bronze from Himachal Pradesh (8th–9th century), alongside other regional bronzes. Refined examples of Indian silver and Pahari textiles underscore both ritual and aesthetic excellence.

Malcolm Todywalla notes: “These works deserve to be in private museums that befit our rich heritage and culture.” Viewings will also be held in Bangalore and Mumbai ahead of the sale, attracting collectors, museums, and institutions globally.



Ahead of the Mumbai auction, select works will be previewed in New Delhi until March 9 at Bikaner House, opening with a panel discussion, Collectors as Custodians – The Journey of Classical Indian Art, featuring eminent collectors and scholars exploring the evolving role of cultural stewardship.

