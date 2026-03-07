Vehicles torched amid tension after man killed in Uttam Nagar Holi clash

NEW DELHI: Two vehicles were set ablaze in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Friday as tension gripped the area following the death of a 26-year-old man in a clash during Holi celebrations.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call at 2.02 pm regarding a fire involving two vehicles—a car and a motorcycle—from Uttam Nagar’s JJ Colony. Fire engines were subsequently rushed to the spot, and the blaze was doused. No one was injured in the incident. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain who set the vehicles on fire.

Meanwhile, a large number of people also gathered outside the Uttam Nagar police station and the local metro station, blocking the main road and bringing traffic to a standstill for hours as they demanded strict action against those involved in the killing.

There was heavy security deployment in the area through the day to maintain law and order. Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to prevent a flare-up. Cops resorted to the ue of mild force on Friday to disperse the crowd holding up the traffic.