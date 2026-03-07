Woman injured after jumping onto track at Rajiv Chowk metro station

NEW DELHI: A woman was seriously injured after she jumped onto the track at Rajiv Chowk metro station on Friday morning in a bid to die by suicide, police said.

The incident was reported around 10.15 am at Platform No. 1 of the busy interchange station. The woman, aged around 45, was found injured and unconscious, they said.

According to police, as the woman jumped on the track, alert commuters pulled her away before a train could reach the platform. Metro police and security personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and shifted the woman to Lady Hardinge Medical College for treatment.

At the hospital, her medico-legal case was prepared. Doctors said the woman was currently “not fit for (giving a) statement.” Her statement will be recorded once the woman is declared fit by the doctors. A woman police personnel has been deployed at the hospital.