Delhi CM Gupta checks rollout of saheli pink smart card

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Saturday travelled in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus to inspect the implementation of the Saheli Pink Smart Card initiative and interacted with commuters.

The smart card allows women and transgender residents of the national capital to travel free of cost in DTC buses. “For the mothers, sisters and daughters of Delhi, this is an extremely convenient arrangement.

This card is being made free at centres across the city. Just register with your Aadhaar and mobile number to avail free travel on DTC buses,” Gupta said.