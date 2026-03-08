Jeweller’s employee and his two aides held for Rs 54L theft

NEW DELHI: A jeweller’s employee and his two associates have been arrested for allegedly fleeing with Rs 54 lakh entrusted to him for a transaction in north Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, police said.

According to police, information was received on Thursday that some criminals were planning to assemble somewhere in the Delhi-NCR region to distribute stolen cash. A secret informer later told police that the suspects were likely to gather in northeast Delhi in the evening hours to plan their next move, an officer said.

Acting on the tip-off, police learnt that the suspects would arrive under the Khajuri Khas Flyover around 9.30 pm. A team reached the spot and laid a trap. Two persons—Rupesh and Sachin alias Vikas—were nabbed. At their instance, their associate Pawan was also apprehended from Sonia Vihar, said Aditya Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

During interrogation, Rupesh disclosed that due to financial difficulties he had started working at a motor parts shop in Kashmiri Gate before later joining a shop in Chandni Chowk. His work involved collecting goods and payments from other shops in Kucha Mahajani. While partying with his friends Vikas and Pawan, all residents of Sonia Vihar, Rupesh told them that his employer trusted him with large cash transactions.