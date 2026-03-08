L-G Taranjit Sandhu visits Moti Bagh gurdwara

NEW DELHI: Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the Moti Bagh Gurdwara on Saturday and offered prayers.

Speaking to the media, Sandhu said he had lived in the neighbourhood during different phases of his life and frequently visited the gurdwara.“I used to live in this area when I was studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University, and later stayed in Chanakyapuri. After that, I lived in New Moti Bagh,” he said.

“I used to come here often and offer prayers. Even today, I have come here with the same devotion. There is no special occasion for the visit,” he said.

Emphasising the need for collective efforts to develop the national capital, the Lieutenant Governor said the city would continue to grow with cooperation from all stakeholders. “Delhi has been one of the leading capitals and will continue to be so. It is the prime minister’s vision and we will all work together to fulfil that dream,” he said.

Responding to a question about his message to the people of Delhi, Sandhu said citizens should actively participate in development of capital. “My message is that development requires the involvement of all. We should move forward together towards progress and development,” he added.