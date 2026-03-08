Man kills five-year-old cousin in Delhi’s Ranhola area to ‘teach aunt a lesson’

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old roadside fish seller was arrested for allegedly killing his five-year-old cousin in Delhi’s Ranhola area.

Police said the victim’s parents often quarrelled, following which the girl’s mother had left the house. To “teach his aunt a lesson”, the accused is believed to have killed the child.

A PCR call was received on Thursday around 12:20 pm regarding the murder of a five-year-old child by an unknown person. The child was found lying dead with sharp injuries on his neck. The father of the deceased, Pachu Mahto, informed the police that his son had been missing since March 3. The body was first noticed on Thursday at an under-construction building located about 50 yards from the victim’s house.

During investigation, the father of the deceased suspected his wife, who had left the house on March 3 due to family disputes. Police traced her in Bihar. She stated that she had left the house due to continuous disputes with her husband and she denied any involvement in the crime, DCP(outer) Vikram Singh said.

Police checked the CCTV footage near the spot and found that the victim was last seen with Ravi Kumar on March 3 around 3.24 pm, following which a raid was conducted at his residence in Ranhola, and he was apprehended by the police team, the DCP said.

Kumar disclosed that he wanted to teach a lesson to the mother of the deceased due to ongoing family disputes between her and his maternal uncle. On March 3 after consuming alcohol, he took the child to an under-construction building.

After reaching the building, he pushed the child to the ground and inflicted injuries on the neck with a kitchen knife. He covered the body with a jacket and left the premises.

On Thursday, he returned to the building, brought the body to his house, and told family members that the child had been found dead on the premises.