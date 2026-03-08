Six held for Uttam Nagar Holi murder

NEW DELHI: Six people have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar following a dispute between two families during Holi celebrations, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on March 4 and triggered tension in the area. Over the next two days, several vehicles were damaged and some were set ablaze during protests by local residents, prompting heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel.

Police said the situation in the locality is currently under control. Authorities added that they are keeping a close watch on the area to ensure peace and maintain law and order.

According to police, the two neighbouring families had known each other for nearly five decades and had a history of disputes over issues such as parking and garbage disposal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said Uttam Nagar police station received a PCR call at 11.09 pm on Wednesday regarding a quarrel between neighbours belonging to different communities. During inquiry at the spot, police learnt that the altercation began after a water balloon thrown by a girl child landed near a woman who was passing through the street.

“Family members from both sides gathered on the street and exchanged blows. Three people from one side and five from the other sustained injuries. Except one, all the injured were discharged the same day,” the DCP said.

Initially, police registered a case under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and Section 3(5) of the BNS. Four adults were arrested and one minor was apprehended.