Women leaders must support others to progress: Delhi CM Gupta

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta said capable women in positions of responsibility should support other women by providing opportunities and guidance to help them move forward.

Speaking at the “Bharati Naari to Narayani: National Convention of Women Thought Leaders” organised by Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, the Chief Minister said women must work together to ensure that the next generation of girls gets better opportunities.

She said the country is progressing and it is important that daughters receive the courage and opportunities that many women earlier could not access. The CM said women holding positions of responsibility should extend support to others who need guidance, resources and encouragement to advance in life.

“When women hold each other’s hands and move forward together, it becomes easier for the coming generations to progress with confidence,” Gupta said. Gupta also congratulated the organisers for holding discussions over two days and said such platforms provide direction and motivation for women to contribute actively in different sectors.