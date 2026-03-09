BJP backs demolition over Uttam Nagar Holi murder

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday condemned the violence that took place in Uttam Nagar on the day of Holi and welcomed the action taken by Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to demolish the allegedly illegal house of the family accused in the murder case.

Sachdeva said extremists had inflicted many such wounds on the mothers of Delhi in the past as well, but what happened this time was extremely brutal. He said that after such a heinous act of violence and murder, the strict action taken by the police and administration would serve as a strong lesson for extremists in the future.

Earlier, on Saturday, CM Rekha Gupta had condemned the killing of a 25-year-old man during Holi celebrations in Uttam Nagar, calling the incident “heartbreaking and reprehensible” and assuring strict action against those involved.

In a post on X, Gupta said Delhi has a zero-tolerance policy towards violent crimes and directed authorities to ensure the immediate arrest of all accused and swift action in the case.

“This brutal murder of an innocent youth in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on the auspicious occasion of Holi, is extremely painful, condemnable and shocking for the entire society. Delhi has a zero-tolerance policy for such heinous and violent incidents. Such brutality will not be tolerated at any cost,” Gupta said.