Five held for selling fake iPhone parts in Rohini

NEW DELHI: Five shop owners were arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit iPhone spare parts and accessories as genuine products in Rohini. Police recovered fake items worth around Rs1.6 crore, an official said.

The Crime Branch busted a racket involved in selling counterfeit spare parts and accessories of Apple iPhones as genuine products from various shops in Rohini, cheating customers.

On Friday, police received a tip-off that several shops near a hospital at Vikas Surya Shopping Mall and Mangalam Place in Rohini Sector-3 were selling counterfeit iPhone spare parts and accessories as genuine products. An authorised representative of Apple was called to the spot and joined the raiding team. Raids were conducted at five shops, an officer said.

The shop owners failed to produce bills or authorisation from Apple Inc. for selling Apple products. A large quantity of counterfeit iPhone spare parts and accessories was recovered and seized, DCP (Crime) Pankaj Kumar said.