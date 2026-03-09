Govt worked in mission mode over one year: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the Delhi government worked in “mission mode” over the past year and launched several welfare initiatives aimed at supporting the poor and workers in the national capital. She also said the expansion of the metro network will make daily travel safer and easier for women, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two new metro corridors.

Gupta said the Delhi government has completed one year in office and during this period it has worked with dedication and honesty, guided by the principles of hard work and integrity in public service. She said schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, the cleaning of the Yamuna, and addressing the issue of landfill mountains have remained among the key priorities of the government, with work being carried out in mission mode on these fronts.

The Chief Minister added that inspired by the Prime Minister’s principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” the government has launched 70 Atal Canteens in the city, providing affordable meals to the poor, dependents and labourers at nominal prices. Around 70,000 people are receiving meals daily at these canteens.