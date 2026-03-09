High Court set to shape Capital’s political narrative

Today the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the CBI’s appeal against the discharge order passed by a session court in the favour of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the liquor scam case. While the discharge provided a major political relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the CBI is seeking an immediate stay on the order and the removal of disparaging remarks made against its investigating officers.
Last month, a Delhi Special Court had discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the CBI’s excise policy case. Thereafter, CBI has approached the Delhi High Court to stay the order, labelling it ‘illegal’ and ‘perverse.’
Special Judge Jitendra Singh delivered a scathing 549-page order, essentially dismantling the CBI’s prosecution and discharged the accused on the grounds that the case ‘failed judicial scrutiny.’ The CBI has argued before the High Court that the Special Judge exceeded his jurisdiction by conducting a ‘mini-trial’ at the stage of framing charges, rather than merely checking for sufficient grounds to proceed.
Since Arvind Kejriwal and his party has already claimed a moral victory and launched attack on political rivals specially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), High Court’s order in the matter would largely direct the future political discourse. It could significantly shape Delhi’s political narrative and possibly national politics.
The political fallouts may differ sharply depending on whether the High Court stays the discharge order or upholds it. A stay would revive the criminal proceedings, reopening legal vulnerability for Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others. Politically, this would blunt the moral high ground claimed by the Aam Aadmi Party after the discharge.
For the BJP, which has consistently framed the liquor policy controversy as symbolic of administrative impropriety, a stay order could provide renewed political ammunition. It would strengthen its anti-corruption narrative, particularly in the run-up to electoral contests where governance and integrity remain central themes.
The party would likely portray the High Court’s intervention as validation of its position, potentially reshaping public perception that had begun to tilt in AAP’s favour following the discharge. The Bharatiya Janata Party would project the stay as validation of its consistent allegations of corruption. It may reinforce the BJP’s anti-corruption plank, especially ahead of any upcoming elections in various states.
AAP’s role within broader opposition alignments would also be affected. A revived corruption case may make some allies cautious in openly aligning with Kejriwal, potentially weakening collective anti-BJP positioning. A stay could shift AAP’s focus back to legal defence, potentially affecting governance narratives in Delhi. Political messaging may pivot toward victimhood and claims of “political vendetta.”
If the discharge is sustained, it would significantly strengthen AAP’s claim that the case was politically motivated. Kejriwal could project this as judicial vindication, converting legal relief into electoral capital. The BJP’s sustained campaign around the “liquor scam” would face credibility challenges. Its narrative could weaken, especially if the High Court strongly criticizes investigative overreach.
An upheld discharge may allow Kejriwal to reposition himself as a resilient opposition figure who withstood central agencies. This could reinvigorate AAP’s expansion strategy beyond Delhi and Punjab. A firm endorsement of the Sessions Court’s reasoning could spark broader debates about investigative standards of the CBI and alleged misuse of central agencies in political battles.
In essence, the case has moved beyond legal technicalities into the realm of political symbolism. A stay would prolong confrontation; an upheld discharge would embolden AAP. Either outcome will recalibrate Delhi’s political discourse and potentially reverberate nationally.