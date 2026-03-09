High Court set to shape Capital’s political narrative

Today the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the CBI’s appeal against the discharge order passed by a session court in the favour of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the liquor scam case. While the discharge provided a major political relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the CBI is seeking an immediate stay on the order and the removal of disparaging remarks made against its investigating officers.

Last month, a Delhi Special Court had discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the CBI’s excise policy case. Thereafter, CBI has approached the Delhi High Court to stay the order, labelling it ‘illegal’ and ‘perverse.’

Special Judge Jitendra Singh delivered a scathing 549-page order, essentially dismantling the CBI’s prosecution and discharged the accused on the grounds that the case ‘failed judicial scrutiny.’ The CBI has argued before the High Court that the Special Judge exceeded his jurisdiction by conducting a ‘mini-trial’ at the stage of framing charges, rather than merely checking for sufficient grounds to proceed.

Since Arvind Kejriwal and his party has already claimed a moral victory and launched attack on political rivals specially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), High Court’s order in the matter would largely direct the future political discourse. It could significantly shape Delhi’s political narrative and possibly national politics.