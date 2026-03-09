PM Modi inaugurates 2,722 flats, launches housing redevelopment projects

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated 2,722 newly built flats and laid the foundation stone for 6,632 additional flats, along with several other projects worth Rs 15,200 crore, under the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment plan in Delhi. The move is part of a major housing and infrastructure push in the capital.

The Government of India is redeveloping seven ageing government housing colonies in Delhi through an innovative self-financing model that does not require funding from the public exchequer.

The redevelopment project covers Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Sriniwaspuri and Mohammadpur, spread across around 537 acres.

Many of the existing quarters in these colonies had become old and structurally unsafe, with nearly 40 per cent declared uninhabitable.

The redevelopment project aims to address the shortage of more than 20,000 houses for central government employees by replacing the old low-rise buildings with modern high-rise residential complexes.

Once completed, the project will provide more than 21,000 new residential units, along with upgraded infrastructure and improved public facilities.

The redevelopment is being carried out under a self-financing model that does not require funds from the public exchequer. Around 69.41 acres—about 12.9 per cent of the total project area—will be monetised for commercial and residential use to finance the redevelopment.