Post-Holi care for skin and hair

Holi arrives with joy, laughter, and clouds of colour dancing in the air. Yet the modern synthetic pigments used in many colours today can leave the skin parched and the hair dull, tangled, and lifeless. Long before chemical cleansers existed, Indian beauty traditions relied on the quiet wisdom of nature—milk, flowers, herbs, clays, and nourishing oils—to gently restore the body after such festivities. These luxurious yet simple remedies help detoxify, repair, and replenish both skin and hair.

The first ritual

Go for a gentle cleansing with milk and roses. The first step after Holi should never be harsh scrubbing. Instead, begin with a soothing cleansing ritual. Pour ½ cup of raw milk into a bowl and add 1 tablespoon of pure rose water and a few drops of sweet almond oil. Using soft cotton pads, gently wipe the face, neck, and exposed areas of the skin.

The lactic acid in milk loosens stubborn colour pigments, while almond oil nourishes and rose water calms inflammation. Allow the mixture to remain on the skin for a few minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. The skin instantly feels softer and more hydrated.

For the body, a traditional besan and cream cleanser works beautifully. Mix 2 tablespoons of gram flour (besan) with 1 tablespoon of fresh cream, a pinch of turmeric, and enough rose water to form a smooth paste. Massage it lightly over damp skin before rinsing. This removes colour particles while restoring suppleness and glow.