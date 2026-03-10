A Brush with Life

Through the centuries, the core of art has been personal reflection. "Art is life, and life is art," says artist Paresh Maity who believes that one can convert “anything and everything” into a work of art and in any medium.

Maity’s solo exhibition, ‘Luminous Terrains’ is open for visitors at Bikaner House till today. The show brings together a series of oils, acrylics, and drawings that capture landscapes from across the world—from the serene waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the ghats of Varanasi, the Venetian lagoons, the French Riviera, the deserts of Rajasthan, and the rugged terrain of Madhya Pradesh.

Talking about how his practice and style have changed over the five decades, he says that it all happened very spontaneously. "When I started out at the age of seven, I used to do little watercolours and sketches, and landscapes. But the use of light and shadows is now more intentional in my work," he says.