City records Warmer morning on Monday

NEW DELHI: The national capital experienced a warm start to the day on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at 19 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the seasonal normal, according to the Meteorological Department. At Safdarjung, the city’s base station, the maximum temperature reached 35.3 degrees Celsius.

Among other monitoring stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius while Lodi Road recorded 18.2 degrees Celsius. The Ridge station recorded the warmest night among monitored locations with a minimum temperature of 19.3 degrees Celsius.

In south Delhi’s Ayanagar, the minimum temperature stood at 18.8 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees above the seasonal average.

According to the weather department, minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

The AQI remained in the ‘poor’ category on Monday morning, settling at 206. Dwarka Sector-8 recorded the highest AQI in the city at 280, according to the CPCB.