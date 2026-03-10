City to move from three-tier to unified organ donation system

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of India under the National Organ Transplant Programme (NOTP), paving the way for the establishment of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) in the city, the official said.

“The agreement marks an important step towards strengthening the organ donation and transplant ecosystem in Delhi” the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said. According to her, once SOTTO is established, the entire system of organ donation and transplantation in the capital will become more structured, efficient and better coordinated.

Organ transplantation in India currently functions under a three-tier framework established under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994, and the 2014 Rules. At the national level, the system is managed by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), while Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisations (ROTTO) operate at the regional level and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisations (SOTTO) function at the state level.

Until now, several coordination tasks related to organ transplantation in Delhi were being carried out through NOTTO. However, despite the presence of a large number of transplant centres in the capital, a separate SOTTO system had not yet been established. The creation of SOTTO will provide a dedicated state-level mechanism to manage organ transplantation-related activities.