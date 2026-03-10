Two killed as DTC bus rams into vehicles, violence erupts

NEW DELHI: Two people were killed and two others injured on Monday after a speeding DTC cluster bus rammed into multiple vehicles in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, police said. Later, an angry mob gathered at the spot, vandalised the bus involved in the incident and set another bus on fire. The driver has been apprehended, an official said.

A senior police officer said that at around 9.45 am, a DTC cluster bus coming from the Najafgarh side hit a scooter, a motorcycle, a rickshaw and some pedestrians on the Najafgarh–Nangloi Road. Police teams reached the spot within five to ten minutes of receiving the information and brought the situation under control.

“So far, it has been confirmed that two persons have died who were taken to SGM Hospital and Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh,” an official said.

One woman sustained injuries and was admitted to Mansa Ram Hospital in Nihal Vihar, the officer added.

Ravi Kant Sharma (32), a resident of Nihal Vihar who was riding a scooter, and Kamal Jeet (39), a resident of Shiv Ram Park who was on a motorcycle, died in the incident. Besides them, two others—Aman (23) and a 20-year-old woman, both residents of Shiv Ram Park in Nangloi who were travelling on a bike—sustained injuries, a police official said.

Soon after the incident, around 500 people gathered at the spot and began protesting. The mob damaged the bus involved in the accident and set another bus coming from the Nangloi side on fire, he said.

Several videos of the incident went viral showing a bus engulfed in flames. It was later found that passengers inside the bus were asked to get down before it was set on fire.

Two separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. One FIR was lodged against the driver of the offending vehicle, who has been detained. Another case has been registered against unidentified persons involved in vandalising and torching the buses.