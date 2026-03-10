Yamuna banks get flood defence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has begun strengthening the Yamuna riverbank between ITO and Sarai Kale Khan to reduce flood risk in the capital. The project involves ‘stone pitching’ and upgrading drainage infrastructure, along with reinforcing vulnerable stretches of the embankment and improving access roads along key drains and the Millennium Bund, officials said on Monday.
The work includes reinforcing embankments and improving access roads along key drains and the Millennium Bund so that flood-control operations and routine maintenance can be carried out smoothly. Officials said strengthening these stretches will help authorities respond more effectively during periods of intense rainfall and rising water levels in the river.
Approach roads along Drain No. 12 are also being strengthened to ensure smooth routine cleaning and quick emergency response during the monsoon season. Officials said improved road access will allow maintenance teams to carry out desilting work and respond to emergencies more efficiently.
Another major component is underway at the ‘Millennium Bund’, located on the right bank of the Yamuna River near the Sarai Kale Khan area in South Delhi. The embankment acts as a protective barrier against the river and plays an important role in protecting nearby areas from flooding.
The initiative is being undertaken by the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department, which is responsible for flood management and riverbank protection in the city.
“This is a crucial step in strengthening the embankment and ensuring the safety of the riverbank while protecting the area from future erosion,” a government official said. According to officials, work is underway on the Millennium Bund to prevent soil erosion through the stone pitching process. Stone pitching is a method in which stones are placed along slopes to prevent soil erosion and strengthen riverbanks.
“The government hopes that strengthening embankments along the Yamuna and improving the drainage network will help mitigate flood risks and enhance the city’s preparedness for extreme weather events,” an official said.
The measures are also expected to improve the drainage network and reduce the risk of flooding and waterlogging in nearby areas during the monsoon season, he added.
Officials said the department has been working continuously to improve the effectiveness of flood-control infrastructure, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging during heavy rainfall. “These drains had been causing waterlogging in their respective catchment areas for several years. The department carried out large-scale desilting, widening and deepening of drains, and removed bottlenecks and encroachments,” the official said.
In 2023, areas along the Yamuna River experienced heavy flooding for several days. Drain No. 12, a regulator drain under the I&FC department.
River PREPAREDNESS
Work underway at Millennium Bund near Sarai Kale Khan
Irrigation and Flood Control Department undertaking project
Stone pitching prevents soil erosion along riverbanks
Drains being desilted, widened and deepened to improve flow
Bottlenecks and encroachments being removed from key drains