Yamuna banks get flood defence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has begun strengthening the Yamuna riverbank between ITO and Sarai Kale Khan to reduce flood risk in the capital. The project involves ‘stone pitching’ and upgrading drainage infrastructure, along with reinforcing vulnerable stretches of the embankment and improving access roads along key drains and the Millennium Bund, officials said on Monday.

The work includes reinforcing embankments and improving access roads along key drains and the Millennium Bund so that flood-control operations and routine maintenance can be carried out smoothly. Officials said strengthening these stretches will help authorities respond more effectively during periods of intense rainfall and rising water levels in the river.

Approach roads along Drain No. 12 are also being strengthened to ensure smooth routine cleaning and quick emergency response during the monsoon season. Officials said improved road access will allow maintenance teams to carry out desilting work and respond to emergencies more efficiently.

Another major component is underway at the ‘Millennium Bund’, located on the right bank of the Yamuna River near the Sarai Kale Khan area in South Delhi. The embankment acts as a protective barrier against the river and plays an important role in protecting nearby areas from flooding.

The initiative is being undertaken by the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department, which is responsible for flood management and riverbank protection in the city.