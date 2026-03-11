200 more electric buses this month

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has said that 200 additional electric buses will be inducted into its fleet during the current month.

The government stated that Delhi presently operates more than 4,000 electric buses and the addition will boost public transport in the capital.

With continued procurement and deployment, the electric bus fleet is projected to reach 7,500 buses by the end of the year.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh chaired a review meeting of the Transport Department and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to assess the progress of electric bus expansion and EV charging infrastructure.

“Our government is working to modernise Delhi’s public transport system with a strong focus on electric mobility, better infrastructure and improved commuter facilities,” the minister said.