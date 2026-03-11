48 trucks pressed into managing horticulture waste

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh flagged off 48 tipper trucks at MCD Headquarters on Tuesday, stating that these vehicles will significantly boost horticulture waste management across Delhi.

While flagging off the CNG-based vehicles, the mayor said, “These 48 CNG-based vehicles are equipped with a hydraulic tipping feature, and it will significantly boost horticulture waste management across all zones. These vehicles will help in the transportation of horticulture waste generated from municipal parks.”

He further stated that the corporation is continuously strengthening civic amenities across the city and is also working in close coordination with the Delhi government to make the capital cleaner.

Bought with the funding from the Union government under the Urban Development Fund (UDF), these vehicles will be utilised for the collection and transportation of green waste to MCD green waste centres and parks for the overall improvement of horticulture waste management.