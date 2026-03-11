Biker death in Janakpuri pit: Main contractor arrested from Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested the main contractor in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man last month after his motorcycle fell into an uncovered 15-foot-deep pit in Janakpuri, an official said on Tuesday. The contractor had been evading arrest since the incident, the official added.

After a month-long search, the accused was tracked down to Udaipur in Rajasthan and apprehended on Tuesday morning, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said that Himanshu Gupta, the main contractor of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), was arrested from Udaipur and is being brought to Delhi.

“He will be produced in court and we will seek his custody. There are several other aspects in this case, which will be revealed after the arrest and interrogation of Gupta. So far, three people have been arrested in this case, and Gupta was the main contractor.

Based on technical surveillance, his location was traced to Udaipur. A police team reached there, conducted a raid at his hiding place and arrested him on Tuesday morning,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

Police said legal action will be taken against anyone whose role comes to light during the investigation. Gupta runs his own company and takes contracts from the Delhi Jal Board, the officials added.