Biker death in Janakpuri pit: Main contractor arrested from Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested the main contractor in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man last month after his motorcycle fell into an uncovered 15-foot-deep pit in Janakpuri, an official said on Tuesday. The contractor had been evading arrest since the incident, the official added.
After a month-long search, the accused was tracked down to Udaipur in Rajasthan and apprehended on Tuesday morning, the official said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said that Himanshu Gupta, the main contractor of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), was arrested from Udaipur and is being brought to Delhi.
“He will be produced in court and we will seek his custody. There are several other aspects in this case, which will be revealed after the arrest and interrogation of Gupta. So far, three people have been arrested in this case, and Gupta was the main contractor.
Based on technical surveillance, his location was traced to Udaipur. A police team reached there, conducted a raid at his hiding place and arrested him on Tuesday morning,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.
Police said legal action will be taken against anyone whose role comes to light during the investigation. Gupta runs his own company and takes contracts from the Delhi Jal Board, the officials added.
The family members of the victim said they want justice for Kamal and hope that such a tragic incident does not happen to anyone else in the future.
They said their family has suffered an irreparable loss and no one can bring Kamal back. They also expressed hope that strict action will be taken against those found guilty, which would not only ensure justice for Kamal but also help prevent similar accidents in the future.
The accident took place on the intervening night of February 5 and 6 when Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home from his office in Rohini. He worked at the call centre of a private bank, the officials said.
An eyewitness, Vipin Singh, said he was returning home to Sagarpur in his car after attending a relative’s wedding in Rohini when he saw a motorcycle fall into the pit. He went ahead and informed a guard, who later alerted Yogesh, the contractor’s labourer present at the site.
Court sends accused to one day judicial custody
A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded the contractor to one day’s judicial custody, who was arrested in connection with the bank employee’s death after his bike fell into a pit in Janakpuri. The contractor, Himanshu Gupta, had been evading arrest.
The Delhi Police produced Gupta before Duty Magistrate Anuradha Sonkar, who sent him to one day’s judicial custody. Last month, the HC refused to grant anticipatory bail to two contractors, Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, observing that public roads cannot be allowed to turn into death traps.