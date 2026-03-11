Delhi bound Air India flight returns to Thiruvananthapuram after midair technical issue

NEW DELHI: A Air India flight bound for New Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram returned shortly after take-off on Wednesday morning due to a technical issue midair. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers were reported to be safe.

Flight AI 380, an Airbus A321, took off from Terminal 1 of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 4.42 am, ahead of its scheduled departure time of 5.05 am. It landed back at 5.28 am, according to a flight tracking platform.

Confirming the incident, an Air India spokesperson told TNIE, "The crew operating flight AI830 from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi on 11 March decided to make a precautionary return to Thiruvananthapuram shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. This is as per standard operating procedure. The aircraft had landed safely and all passengers and crew disembarked."

He added that while the aircraft has been undergoing necessary checks, alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination. "Our ground team at Thiruvananthapuram provided immediate assistance to the affected passengers," he said.