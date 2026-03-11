Don’t raze house of Holi clash accused: Delhi HC to MCD

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to refrain from carrying out any demolition action against the houses of two persons accused in the murder of a 26-year-old man in Uttam Nagar during Holi celebrations until the court hears the matter on March 11.

Justice Amit Bansal passed the interim order on a plea filed by Shahnaz, the mother of Sohel and Ayan, interrogated by the police in the case, and Jarina, the mother of co-accused Imran alias Banti. The plea has sought directions to protect the accused’s residential premises from “arbitrary and illegal” demolition. “Nothing should happen between today and tomorrow,” the judge said.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the authorities requested the court to take up the matter on Wednesday. The petitioners’ lawyer then requested an interim order, seeking protection in the meantime.The petition claimed that demolition of one of the accused’s houses has created an atmosphere of terror and insecurity in the locality, resulting in a apprehension that other houses might also be razed without following due process of law. The plea claimed that demolition cannot be used as a punitive measure in criminal cases.