Govt mulls ‘green budget’ rollout

NEW DELHI: Amid growing concerns over pollution, climate change and rapid urban expansion, the Delhi government is considering the introduction of a Green Budget to integrate environmental priorities into its development planning, sources said.
According to government sources, the primary objective of a Green Budget is to ensure that a substantial portion of government spending and development programmes is directed towards environmental priorities.
These include pollution control, clean energy promotion, water conservation, biodiversity protection and broader sustainable development initiatives.
Sources said the framework would also help track public expenditure on environment-related schemes and measure their outcomes more effectively.
Several countries around the world, as well as some Indian states, have already moved towards green or climate budgeting. These frameworks allow governments to clearly identify and classify environment-related schemes and projects within their budgets.
This improves transparency and helps ensure more efficient utilisation of public resources. The Delhi government is currently studying such models and exploring how a similar framework could be adapted for the capital.
Sources said that the concept of a Green Budget goes beyond environmental protection alone and could also create new economic opportunities. Increased investment in sectors such as clean energy, green mobility, waste management, water conservation and green infrastructure can encourage technological innovation while generating employment opportunities.
“In this way, a Green Budget has the potential to promote environmental sustainability while also supporting economic progress,” a source said.
Delhi has already taken several steps in recent years to address environmental concerns and tackle pollution. The government has been promoting cleaner transportation through its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, which aims to reduce vehicular emissions across the city.
Efforts are also underway to expand solar energy capacity, promote rooftop solar installations, increase the city’s green cover, strengthen waste management systems and implement water conservation initiatives. Sources said the government is holding consultations with experts, environmentalists, policymakers and various departments to explore how the Green Budget concept could be implemented.
The aim is to ensure that every new development initiative undertaken in the capital remains environmentally responsible while securing a cleaner and healthier future for coming generations.
Officials believe that adopting a Green Budget could be a significant step towards transforming Delhi into a cleaner, greener and more sustainable city. If implemented effectively, the initiative could strengthen environmental protection efforts and position Delhi as a model for sustainable urban development in the country.
GREEN GOVERNANCE
1Green Budget prioritises environment friendly government spending
2Water conservation and biodiversity protection receive emphasis
3Green mobility and renewable infrastructure investments encouraged
4System enables tracking environmentally focused public expenditure
5Government studying climate budgeting models worldwide
6Experts and departments consulted for effective implementation