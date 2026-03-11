Govt mulls ‘green budget’ rollout

NEW DELHI: Amid growing concerns over pollution, climate change and rapid urban expansion, the Delhi government is considering the introduction of a Green Budget to integrate environmental priorities into its development planning, sources said.

According to government sources, the primary objective of a Green Budget is to ensure that a substantial portion of government spending and development programmes is directed towards environmental priorities.

These include pollution control, clean energy promotion, water conservation, biodiversity protection and broader sustainable development initiatives.

Sources said the framework would also help track public expenditure on environment-related schemes and measure their outcomes more effectively.

Several countries around the world, as well as some Indian states, have already moved towards green or climate budgeting. These frameworks allow governments to clearly identify and classify environment-related schemes and projects within their budgets.

This improves transparency and helps ensure more efficient utilisation of public resources. The Delhi government is currently studying such models and exploring how a similar framework could be adapted for the capital.