Security of Class 12 maths examination had not been compromised, says CBSE

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday assured students and parents that the Class 12 mathematics question paper was genuine and that the security of the examination conducted on March 9 had not been compromised after a QR code printed on some question papers reportedly redirected users to a YouTube video – a song by Rick Astley.

The board acknowledged on Tuesday that concerns had emerged after students scanning one of the QR codes on the paper were redirected to a YouTube link, raising doubts about the authenticity and security of the exam. QR codes are included on CBSE question papers as a security feature designed to help verify their genuineness in case of suspected breaches, said the board.

According to the board, the mathematics examination for Class 12 was conducted as scheduled on March 9, and only a few question paper sets appeared to contain the QR code that redirected to the video when scanned. The development quickly triggered confusion among students and parents, many of whom feared the possibility of a paper leak or compromise in the examination process.

However, CBSE clarified that the issue does not indicate any breach of exam security. “It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised,” the statement said. While asserting that the authenticity of the question paper is not in question, the board added that it has taken the matter seriously.

Authorities are examining the issue, and necessary steps are being taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

The clarification came amid heightened scrutiny of board examinations, where even minor irregularities can quickly trigger widespread concern among students and parents.