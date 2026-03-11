Two more held in Bawana businessman murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two more shooters wanted in the murder of a businessman in Bawana following an exchange of fire in Rohini. With the latest arrests, the total number of people held in connection with the case has risen to seven, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Irfan (40), a resident of Chand Bagh, and Aishwary Panday (37), a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The firing incident took place on February 9 at around 11.45 am in Bawana DSIIDC Sector-4, where businessman Vaibhav Gandhi was shot dead. Five people had earlier been arrested in the case last month.

According to police, the assailants approached Gandhi’s car, fired at him and fled with bags containing his laptop, mobile phone and documents. Around `1 crore in cash was later found inside the vehicle.

Police said they received a tip-off about the suspects’ movement and laid a trap in the Shahbad Dairy area. When intercepted, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team.

“They fired six rounds, following which the police retaliated with five rounds in self-defence,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said. Both were taken into custody.