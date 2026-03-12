City sees above normal temps, air stays ‘poor’

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed a maximum temperature ranging between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Additionally, the city recorded an above-normal minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung observatory—considered the city’s primary weather station—recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius, which is 3.8 notches above normal.

Palam logged a minimum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 17.7 degrees Celsius, around 4.7 notches above normal. Ayanagar registered 16.8 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above normal, according to IMD data. The Ridge station recorded the highest minimum temperature among the major observatories at 18.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees above normal. The readings highlight above-normal night temperatures across key monitoring stations in the city.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained ‘poor’ on Wednesday morning, with the AQI (Air Quality Index) recorded at 268 at 9 am. By the evening, it stood at 244 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Under its classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good,’ 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101 to 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe.’