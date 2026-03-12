Delhi HC lawyers’ canteen puts main course menu on hold amid LPG shortage

NEW DELHI: The lawyers’ canteen at the Delhi High Court on Wednesday halted its main course menu due to the unavailability of cooking gas.

“Due to the unavailability of the LPG gas cylinder at present, we regret that we are unable to prepare and serve the main course items in the lawyers’ canteen. At the moment, we do not have any information regarding when the LPG supply will be restored. We will resume the preparation of the main course as soon as the gas supply becomes available,” the canteen management said in a notice to the high court administration and advocates.

However, the management noted that other food items, such as sandwiches, salads, fruit-chaats and similar refreshments, were still available and will continue to be served.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and request your kind understanding and cooperation,” the statement further read.

Reacting to the development, Delhi High Court Bar Association president, senior advocate N Hariharan said, “It is not a notice issued by the bar but by the helplessness expressed by the canteen manager and owner. As per the notice, skeletal services are being provided in the canteen, such as the serving of sandwiches. It is like an austerity measure in light of the shortage because of the war.”

India meets as much as 62% of its LPG requirement through imports. The US-Israel offensive on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation by effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has hindered fuel supply via the key sea route through which India gets 85-90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.