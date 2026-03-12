Former BJP councillor among two hurt in Chirag Delhi building fire incident

NEW DELHI: Two people, including a former BJP councillor, were injured early Wednesday after a suspected short circuit triggered a fire in a residential building in south Delhi’s Chirag Delhi area, officials said.

According to the police, information about the fire was received at 5.44 am, following which officials rushed to the spot near the Chirag Delhi metro station.

Three fire tenders and multiple ambulances were also rushed to the location to assist with the evacuation. The incident occurred on the third floor of House No. 546A in Chirag Delhi, where the entire floor was completely gutted by the fire, a police officer said.

The injured included the house owner, Rakesh Gulia, a former BJP councillor and active party worker, who sustained minor burn injuries. Immediate first aid was provided to him before he was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is reported to be out of danger, DCP (South) Anant Mittal said. According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire involved domestic articles on the fourth floor of the building. The structure comprises a basement and four floors, with a fifth floor partially constructed.

Two persons were injured in the incident. Gulia sustained around five per cent burn injuries. A three-year-old child also suffered minor burn injuries to his hair and was rushed to the same hospital. Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a short circuit, the officials said.