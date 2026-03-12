Govt denies gas shortage, urges public not to heed rumours; Oppn trains guns on BJP

Oppn trains guns on BJP

The burgeoning LPG crisis has placed the ruling BJP in the firing line of the Opposition.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over the LPG crisis affecting people across the country as he questioned PM Narendra Modi’s “support” for Israel and the US. The ex-Delhi CM warned, “There is a chance that almost one crore people would be unemployed because of the power shortage situation.” Kejriwal noted that the LPG crunch was forcing restaurants, hotels and industries to shut down.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal accused the PM of compromising the national interests, saying, “It appears that the PM has made the nation of 140 crore people subservient to Washington. If Donald Trump holds any leverage that leaves PM Modi helpless, he must resign rather than placing the country’s sovereignty and economic stability at risk.”

“At this moment, the country is passing through a severe crisis. There is a shortage of LPG gas cylinders used for cooking in households, restaurants and other industries. The daily production has fallen by 50%.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav alleged that the Rekha Gupta government has failed to honour the BJP’s election pledge to provide cooking gas cylinders at subsidised rates and free cylinders on Holi & Diwali. “The rates of cooking gas cylinders have skyrocketed. The price rise and the shortage of cooking gas cylinders put families in a difficult spot,” he noted. The Delhi Congress has decided to hold protests over it on Thursday.