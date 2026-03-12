Transfer excise policy case to an ‘impartial’ bench: Kejriwal request to Delhi HC Chief Justice

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, urging transfer of the excise case from the judge currently hearing the case to another bench, saying not even once has the bench concerned given relief to any accused person.”

In his letter, he claimed that Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has already expressed detailed prima facie views on the case, which are now directly in issue in CBI’s revision challenging the discharge order.

“The undersigned respectfully requests that this criminal revision be placed before a different bench to ensure that the matter is heard and decided with neutrality and to protect public confidence in the administration of justice,” the letter said.

The letter claimed that the approach earlier adopted by the judge in the case has been found “legally vulnerable.” AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, have, in separate representations submitted in the HC through their lawyers, sought the transfer of the case to an “impartial” bench.