Uttam Nagar murder: Missing juvenile already nabbed, police clarify

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has clarified that a juvenile who is being reported missing in connection with the Uttam Nagar incident has already been apprehended. This clarification comes after word spread that he had gone missing.

The police also warned that they are monitoring the social media handles spreading misinformation related to the case. “Any attempt to spread rumours or propagate misinformation is being watched upon through regular social media patrolling. Social media handles trying to spread misinformation through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc., are being monitored,” police said, adding, “Spreading false rumours is a criminal act and renders one liable to be prosecuted. It attracts strict legal action,” police said, noting, “Those attempting to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere will be booked. It is appealed, not to believe in rumours.”

According to the police, 16 people have been nabbed in connection with the Uttam Nagar Holi murder, namely 11 men, three women and two juveniles. One of the juveniles, who was apprehended on March 5, has been incorrectly reported missing in news reports. The police clarified that he had already been presented before the Juvenile Justice Board following the due process of law before being sent to an observation home.

The murder took place in Uttam Nagar’s JJ Colony on March 4, when a fight broke out between members of two families. The brawl resulted in injuries to members of both families, and one of them succumbed to the injuries the following day. Stringent provisions of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act have already been invoked in the case in addition to the murder charge.